Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Major Shareholder Buys $420,957,676.50 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 35.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

