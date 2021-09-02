Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,430 shares of company stock worth $1,333,337 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.