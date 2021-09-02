Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Index were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in China Index by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Index by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 63,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

CIH stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. China Index Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

