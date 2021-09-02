Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 3,000 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

