Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $62.21. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 12,271 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

