iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iFresh during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iFresh by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iFresh by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iFresh in the second quarter worth $55,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFMK stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. iFresh has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -3.08.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

