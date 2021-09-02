Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 816,415 shares.The stock last traded at $108.61 and had previously closed at $108.05.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.86.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

