Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $965.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 965.40 ($12.61) and last traded at GBX 965.40 ($12.61), with a volume of 68195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957.60 ($12.51).

Several research analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 811.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

