The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,457 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

