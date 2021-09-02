Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) PT Raised to GBX 2,000

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AFX opened at GBX 1,815 ($23.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £743.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Alpha FX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,656.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,510.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

