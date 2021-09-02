Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,250 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 1,641,723 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 395,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

