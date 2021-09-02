Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 451,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

