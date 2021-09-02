Royal Bank of Canada Has $72,000 Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 394.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

