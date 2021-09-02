Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $198,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

