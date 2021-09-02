Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 1,303.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in cbdMD by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 908.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

