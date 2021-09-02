First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.79% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB opened at $21.29 on Thursday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

