John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 318.70 ($4.16) on Wednesday. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £292.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

