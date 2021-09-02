Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €4.47 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

