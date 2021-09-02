$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PROS by 109,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PROS by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.68.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

