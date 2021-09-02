$182.55 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $182.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Semtech posted sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $725.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.70 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $797.62 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Semtech by 209.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Semtech by 30.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Semtech by 97,582.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

