$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $155.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $160.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRMK opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.
Trustmark Company Profile
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
Read More: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.