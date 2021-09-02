$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $155.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $160.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

