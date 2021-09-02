Morgan Stanley Has $3.11 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 257,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,271 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JHG stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.