Morgan Stanley Sells 190,548 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.46 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

