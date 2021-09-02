Morgan Stanley Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 294.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE KRO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.