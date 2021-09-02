Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Scholastic worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.