Morgan Stanley Has $3.17 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.51% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $664,000.

RTH stock opened at $181.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $181.56.

