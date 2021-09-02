Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

