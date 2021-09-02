Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

