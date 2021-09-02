Barclays Begins Coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.68.

FR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

