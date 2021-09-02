Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of AYX opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

