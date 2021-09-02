Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

