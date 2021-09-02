BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in BTRS by 15.6% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 440,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $251,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

