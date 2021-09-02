Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MLYBY stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.4232 dividend. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 10.45%.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

