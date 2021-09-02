Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.