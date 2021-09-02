Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Grows By 25.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 980,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Despegar.com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $840.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

