Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 955,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 763,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $600.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

