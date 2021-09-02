$28.99 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post sales of $28.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.57 million to $34.92 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $100.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $181.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.06. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.