Analyzing Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Financial Group and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Citigroup 0 6 12 0 2.67

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.95 $104.72 million $2.43 20.28 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.63 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.61

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets

