Critical Contrast: Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chubb and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chubb and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $37.49 billion 2.14 $3.53 billion $7.31 25.04 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chubb and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 3 11 1 2.75 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chubb presently has a consensus price target of $179.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Chubb.

Summary

Chubb beats Metromile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets. The Global Reinsurance

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

