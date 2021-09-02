Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Financial Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $95.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.11 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.58 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.22% 2.83% Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Oasis Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.