Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

ETR DAI opened at €71.07 ($83.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.80. Daimler has a 1 year low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

