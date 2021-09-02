Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

SAN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

