Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.61.

SDE stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

