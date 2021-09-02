Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €210.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.08 ($229.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €183.24 and a 200-day moving average of €173.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.