Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

