Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TRIN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

