Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

