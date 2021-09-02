Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

