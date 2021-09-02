Financial Comparison: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blade Air Mobility and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.84%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Uxin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Uxin $100.34 million 10.17 -$64.29 million N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45% Uxin -64.97% N/A -47.07%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Uxin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.