Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

